Rajasthan BJP Chief's Yatra In Honour Of Prez Draupadi Murmu Concludes

BJP's two-day 'Vagad Janjati Gaurav Yatra', which was carried out to celebrate the elevation of Draupadi Murmu -- a tribal woman -- to the highest constitutional post in the country, culminated on Monday.

The 41-km long 'yatra' (journey) began from the famous Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara on Sunday and culminated at Beneshwar Dham in the Dungarpur district, a holy place for the tribal community.

The yatra was taken out by the party's state president Satish Poonia with the participation of local BJP leaders and workers.

Murmu -- the 15th President of India, who took the oath Monday morning, belongs to the Santhal tribe community of Odisha. Vagad region in southern Rajasthan comprising Banswara and Dungarpur districts and nearby areas is tribal-dominated.

During the yatra, Poonia was welcomed by tribal people traditionally at several places. He, along with other community members, watched the swearing-in ceremony of Murmu on TV in the house of a tribal man named Kanji Katara Bhil in the Bhuasa village of Banswara.

