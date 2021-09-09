Last Updated:

Central leadership intervenes Rajasthan BJP Crisis: MLA Meghwal Pulls Back Decision To Move Motion Against LoP Kataria

The Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal said that the party needs to fight against Congress. LoP Kataria had made derogatory remarks earlier in April this year

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Gulabchand Kataria, Kailash Meghwal

Image: ANI


A day after moving a censure motion against party colleague Gulabchand Kataria, former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Meghwal has decided to drop the action. The retraction from the MLA came after meeting party general secretary Arun Singh over the matter. Meghwal had decided to move the motion over LoP Kataria's alleged remarks on Lord Rama and Maharana Pratap.

While speaking to the media, MLA Meghwal said that BJP needs to fight against the Congress and so he is not taking legal action against the state Leader of Opposition (LoP).

"We have to work for the interest of the party and work against Congress. I have decided not to move the censure motion against Kataria," Meghwal said.

Rajasthan BJP crisis

The feud began after Kataria earlier in April, this year, triggered a row while campaigning for by-polls in Rajsamand. He made derogatory comments about legendary Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap and also said that, if the BJP had not been there, Shri Ram’ would have been in the sea. The remarks had led to widespread criticism at that time.

"I will move a censure motion against the Leader of Opposition for using insulting words against Maharana Pratap and a controversial statement against Lord Ram, due to which the party lost votes in the last three by-election," said Meghwal earlier. A letter to BJP national President JP Nadda addressing the same matterw was also written by the former union minister. 

Meanwhile, Kataria refused to comment on the situation with Meghwal, and said, "He is a senior leader, I'll not comment. But if he has complained against me, then the party may investigate the matter. I will abide by the party's decision." The party is now in a spot to take a decision on the matter as the monsoon session of the Assembly begins Thursday. 

(With ANI inputs)

