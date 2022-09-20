Rajasthan BJP Leader Receives Beheading Threat Over Post On Gyanvapi Row; Case Registered

In Rajasthan, a woman associated with BJP received a threat letter over her social media post in connection with the Gyanvapi case verdict, informed Police officials Monday. The woman stated that she received a threat letter in which it was written that she will be beheaded and her last day will be September 25. After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated a probe.

"In the morning, I was going to drop my children for school along with my husband when we saw an envelope at the side of the lift. The envelope had my name, address, and phone number. When we opened the letter, we received a letter that stated that whatever happened with Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur, the same thing will happen to you. You will be beheaded and your last date is September 25," said the BJP leader.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station informed, that a case has been registered in the matter. "A woman in Alwar received a threat letter over her social media post on the Gyanvapi case. She is associated with BJP. She received a letter in which it was written that she will be beheaded. A case has been registered in the matter and CCTV forages are being checked," SHO said.

This comes a week after the Varanasi court dismissed the plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex.

Udaipur beheading case

The horrific incident took place on June 28, Tuesday, when a tailor identified as Kahaiya Lal was murdered by two men in Udaipur over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The two accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar also shot a video of their heinous crime They were later arrested. However, this incident led to massive protests in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Udaipur's Dhanmandi Police Station. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case on June 29 and took over the probe. All the nine persons accused in the matter have been arrested by NIA.

