Rajasthan: BJP MLA Questions Govt Aid To Madrasas; Says 'discontinue Religious Education'

Vasudev Devnani, BJP MLA from Ajmer North, said that as India is a secular country, govt-aided institutions should be barred from giving religious education. The Rajasthan MLA, citing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stated that if the Rajasthan CM keeps referring to 'India is secular' in his statements, then why government-supported educational establishments should be allowed to provide religious education. Devnani also referred to Assam's action against Madrasas and suggested religious teachings should be taken at home.

The BJP MLA, in a series of tweets, attaching the Constitution's page related to the Part - 3 (Fundamental rights) said, "By adding the word secular in the constitution, the "G" was removed in the 'G' for Ganesh and was replaced with 'G' for Gamla in the school curriculum. So why the Quran and Hadith should be taught in madrassas? There is a primary education school for all in the country. So why religious education should be imparted at madrasas with government grants?."

'Every student of India should get secular scientific education'

Asserting the need for secularism in education, Devnani said, "How can a government-aided madrasa teach only one particular religion? Every student of India should get secular scientific education. The parents should provide for religious education to their children at home, if they feel it necessary."

Citing the example of France, he added, "France has introduced a new education policy bill in parliament last year to combat Islamic terrorism, under which studies cannot be done in mosques, madrasas and homes. It is mandatory to send children (aged) 3-years and above to school. The rules have to be followed. The dress code with Islamic or religious identity is gone."

The word 'Madrasas' should cease to exist: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a public programme the 'Panchajanya - Organiser, Media Mahamanthan 2022', said, "The word Madrasa should cease to exist" responding to a reference made by a former chancellor of Maulana Azad University praising him for his decisions to convert all Madrasas in Assam into general education schools.

He further added the children will themselves reject the Madrasa model of education if they were told it is not possible to become a doctor or an engineer after going through the madrasa syllabus. The Assam CM didn't outrightly reject the learning of the Quran but stated that the holy book should be learnt and recited by the Muslim children at home.

