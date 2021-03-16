Rajasthan BJP MLAs Protest Against Gehlot Govt Over Phone-tapping Scandal In Assembly

After the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government admitted to tapping the phones of Congress leaders and Union Ministers during the political crisis in the state, BJP MLAs staged a protest on the floor of the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday. As per sources, the BJP protested for over 45 minutes in the House, sloganeering against the Congress government.

Earlier today, the Rajasthan BJP party legislature held a meeting to deliberate on the next course of action over the phone-tapping scandal. Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the party has asked for a CBI probe into the matter and is expected to write to the Centre over the same.

Gehlot govt admits to phone-tapping

Responding to BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf's query from August 2020 which read-- '"Is it true that phone tapping cases have come up in the last days? If yes, under which law and on whose orders? Place full details on the table of the House"-- the Congress government admitted to tapping the phones of its leaders in Rajasthan Assembly yesterday.

The official reply states, "In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer.” READ | Gehlot govt 'admits' to phone-tapping, 8 months after Rajasthan crisis; BJP cries foul

Rajasthan phone-tapping scandal

In July 2020, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) found 'leaked tapes' of MLAs - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh allegedly speaking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about money transactions. This occurred during the peak of the rebellion by Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who had chipped away 18 MLAs from the party along with him in a big scare to Gehlot. While Congress demanded a case be lodged against Shekhawat, BJP questioned the authority of the state government to 'bug' their own MLAs, raising claims on its legality.

Even as CM Ashok Gehlot continued to deny tapping his MLAs, the SOG arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. It had also issued a notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Ultimately, the rebellion failed as Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress folds after assurances by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi however, questions over phone-tapping allegations remained.