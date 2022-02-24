Rajasthan BJP MLAs To Return State Govt's IPhone 13 Gift After Budget Presentation

Following the presentation of the state budget for the year 2022-23, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday gifted Apple iPhone 13s to all 200 MLAs in the house. Following a gifting culture it has tried earlier, the Ashok Gehlot-led government handed out brand new iPhone 13s to all MLAs with a copy of the budget. However, the state BJP later informed that it will be returning the mobile phones gifted by the Congress government.

The Rajasthan BJP on Wednesday termed the budget for the year 2022-23 presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot disappointing. The opposition party said it didn’t offer a concrete plan to bring the state's "shaky" economy back on track. Citing the same reason, state BJP chief Satish Poonia said the party will return the iPhones, which costs around Rs 75,000- 1,00,000, gifted to them by Congress.

The BJP, which has 71 MLAs in the 200-member House, said that the party will return the gift to avoid the financial burden on the state. "After discussion with honourable @Gulab_kataria ji and @Rajendra4BJP ji and other legislators, it has been decided that all the @BJP4Rajasthan MLAs will return the iPhone given by the Congress government keeping in view the financial burden on the state government," he said in a tweet.

Cong gifts iPhones to 200 MLAs

Moreover, the state BJP chief also slammed chief minister Gehlot for his budget presentation and said that he was good at making announcements but there was a difference between his words and deeds. Congress handed out iPhone 13 as a gift to all 200 MLAs in Rajasthan. The gift would have cost nearly Rs 1.5 crore to the state. Most MLAs in the house were delighted with the gift from the CM, except for the BJP who will now be returning them. It is noteworthy that this isn’t the first time the Congress government has tried the gifting culture as presented all of the MLAs with iPads along with a copy of the budget last year.

BJP slams Congress post budget session

CM Gehlot presented the budget in the Rajasthan Assembly with a major focus on health, education, infrastructure and tourism sectors. However, BJP leader Poonia came forward to slam the same and said the state government did not make clear from where it will get the money to fulfil the announcements made in the budget. "The chief minister is good at making announcements. There is a difference between his words and deeds. Announcements have been made as if the elections are due tomorrow," he said.

"Farmers and the youth of the state are angry and ready to oust the Congress in 2023 for not fulfilling promises," the BJP chief added. Poonia further alleged that the Congress government never put in efforts to develop the education and health sectors. He added that schools do not have basic facilities like toilets, classrooms, drinking water, electricity, library and laboratory, as Gehlot announced in previous budgets. The BJP claimed that the state has a "shaky" economy which needed support.

