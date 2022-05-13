Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Detained In Udaipur Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

In a major political development, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena has been detained by the state police ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Udaipur. A day ahead of the Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Meena on Thursday claimed that police were mounting pressure on him to leave the city.

Kirodi Lal Meena reached Udaipur on Wednesday night, claiming that he was in the city to attend a condolence meeting. He stated that he was also invited to a tribal conference in Dhariawad on May 14, however, the local police did not allow him to move out of the hotel where he was staying and detained him there. Later in the evening, the BJP MP was taken from Udaipur to Jaipur by the police.

Meanwhile, amidst this, Meena shot a video statement during a halt at Ajmer's Beawar, stating that he would be attending Sadhan Shivir of Shankaracharya in Pushkar. He further added that he will hold a protest if the police do not allow him to attend the event. In a video now accessed by Republic TV, the BJP MP can be seen lashing out at the officials over the Ashok Gehlot government’s decision to detain him.

BJP MP lashes out at Ashok Gehlot after being taken to Jaipur

Kirodi Lal Meena was seen questioning the police officials regarding the rules under which he has been detained. The BJP MP claimed that policemen were deployed outside the hotel he was staying at. Reports claim that the Congress government in Rajasthan decided to move Meena out of the city to avoid any tensions during Rahul Gandhi’s visit in the region.

"I am being told to leave (Udaipur). They are pressuring me. Officers say they have orders from their higher-ups but could not show me the orders. This is a violation of my rights and murder of democracy," Meena said in a video statement. "I have informed the Rajasthan leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, (BJP state president) Satish Poonia and (deputy leader of the opposition) Rajendra Rathore about the matter," he added.

However, the Police refuted all such claims and stated that the BJP MP was detained to avoid the possibility of “disturbance to law and order due to Kirodi Meena's presence in Udaipur”. After a heated argument with the police officers on being asked to leave the place in the hotel room in Udaipur, Meena also stated that he would not comply with the police action. In his video statement, Meena had said that he wanted to hold a press conference in Udaipur to draw attention of Congress president Sonia Gandhi that the hotel where the Chintan Shivir' is going to be held was illegal and the Gehlot government gave clearance to the hotel in violation of the rules. Meanwhile, in another video accessed, Meena is also seen running on the road with police officers after him detained.

