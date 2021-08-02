Rajasthan BJP MPs Hold Discussions On Various Development Projects In Parliament

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Lok Sabha BJP Parliamentarians from Rajasthan on Monday held discussions on various railway developmental projects in the state. These discussions were chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Meanwhile, both the Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned on Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3:30 pm on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3:36 pm. Just before both the Houses were adjourned, the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, was passed in the Rajya Sabha today. Earlier during the day, both the Houses were also adjourned till 12 noon.

Monsoon Session: Oppn continues to create ruckus in Parliament

As the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including the Centre's three farm bills, Pegasus snoop gate case, COVID-19 management and many more. The Monsoon Session had commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Rajya Sabha circulates official notification

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in the Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

The official notification read, "With disruptions continuing, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session from 32.20% during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60% for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower."

Bills passed and introduced :

The Bills passed so far in the parliament during the two weeks of the ongoing Monsoon session :

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021;

The Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021;

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the current session :

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Notably, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, during the all-party meeting ahead of the Session and the Business Advisory Committee meeting during the first week of the Parliament session, had urged the Government and the leaders of different parties to discuss matters related to legislative and other subjects to be taken up in the House. The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also been following the politicians separately to enable smooth functioning of the House.

