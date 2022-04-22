Rajasthan: BJP Slams Congress For Temple Demolition In Alwar And 'hurting Faith Of Hindus'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Friday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demolishing 300-year-old Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district in the name of development.

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, took to his Twitter and said, "300 years old Shiva temple was demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan."

He slammed Congress for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Speaking about the communal violence that erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli and Delhi's Jahangirpuri, he said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress."

Alwar temple demolition

The Rajasthan government got bulldozers run on 300-year-old temples in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that temples were destroyed under the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the area.

Also, he reportedly asked to bring 34 councillors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temples. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary KC Meena as investigating officer for the Karauli violence case, while the Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.