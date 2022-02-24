Last Updated:

Rajasthan: BJP State President Satish Poonia Apologizes For 'dark-skinned Bride' Comment

BJP state President Satish Poonia has apologised for his controversial "Dark Skinned Bride" remark. He gave this statement while reacting to state budget

Aniket Mishra
Rajasthan

Rajasthan MLA and state BJP President, Satish Poonia on Thursday apologised for his controversial 'dark-skinned bride' remark. Poonia's statement came while he was lashing out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over the budget presented by the latter in the state assembly. Poonia faced backlash when he compared the state budget with a "dark-skinned bride" after she was taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup.

"It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup,” BJP state president said. 

Amid backlash over his remarks, Satish Poonia apologised, clarifying that he does not 'usually' speak such words and it just came while he was giving a reaction to the state budget. He stated, "I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone’s sentiments, then I humbly apologise.”

Poonia's 'dark-skinned bride' remark reprimanded by Congress

Acting President of Congress' women wing Netta D'souza had harshly rebuked Satish Poonia's statements and termed it as “reprehensible” and “outrageous”. “This very outrageous remark is not only an insult to women but it is an anti-constitutional statement that stinks of untouchability and apartheid,” D’Souza said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

All India Mahila Congress too released a press statement and claimed that it is in BJP's DNA to be Anti-Woman. In the statement, they further asked Satish Poonia to take back the "unparliamentary" statements which he gave while responding to the State budget. The letter also gave warning to the BJP's state president that if he fails to take back his contentious statements, the Woman wing of the Congress will launch a nationwide protest. The Mahila Congress' press statement also alleged that top BJP leaders have time and again given anti-woman statements.

Rajasthan Pradesh Mahila Congress members gathered near a circle of the Alwar district of Rajasthan to protest against the controversial statement from the BJP state President. Informing about the protest on Twitter, Rajasthan Pradesh Mahila Congress said that the effigy of Satish Poonia was also burnt as a sign of protest.

