Last Updated:

Rajasthan: BJP To Protest Over Law & Order On Saturday

BJP will hold a demonstration from 10 am from Shaheed Memorial to the chief minister's residence under the leadership of state BJP president Satish Poonia.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan

Image: PTI/Representational Image


The Bharatiya Janata Party will protest here on Saturday over the issue of law and order in the state, a party spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the party will hold a demonstration from 10 am from Shaheed Memorial to the chief minister's residence under the leadership of state BJP president Satish Poonia.

The demonstration will be against rising atrocities women, illegal mining, crime against seers and cases of mob lynching, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT