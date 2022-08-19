Rajasthan: BJP To Protest Over Law & Order On Saturday

The Bharatiya Janata Party will protest here on Saturday over the issue of law and order in the state, a party spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the party will hold a demonstration from 10 am from Shaheed Memorial to the chief minister's residence under the leadership of state BJP president Satish Poonia.

राजस्थान कांग्रेस सरकार के जंगलराज में बेहताशा बढ़ रहे अपराध, अराजकता, कुशासन के खिलाफ भारतीय जनता पार्टी का विशाल प्रदर्शन शहीद स्मारक से मुख्यमंत्री आवास तक कल दिनांक 20 अगस्त 2022 को प्रातः 10 बजे रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/17z9mgwi6j — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) August 19, 2022

The demonstration will be against rising atrocities women, illegal mining, crime against seers and cases of mob lynching, he said.