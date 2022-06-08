Rajasthan: BJP will try to make horse-trading in Rajya Sabha polls, says Mahesh Joshi

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Calling BJP's complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on possibilities of horse-trading in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan as a “ridiculous” move, government chief whip Mahesh Joshi said it is the saffron party that will try to make horse-trading in the polls.

He said the move was aimed at making ED enter the state during the Rajya Sabha elections.

BJP sent a complaint to ED director and Election Commission on Tuesday regarding the possibility of horse-trading for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats in the state on June 10.

Claiming that the Congress has a total of 126 votes against the 123 required to win three out of four seats, Joshi also targeted BJP-supported Independent candidate Subhash Chandra who earlier in the day claimed that eight MLAs will cross-vote in his favour.

He said that Chandra was the BJP candidate in a way but to shift the blame of his defeat, the party fielded him as an Independent candidate.

Joshi said that Congress has its own 108 MLAs and has the support of all 13 independents, and one RLD, two BTP, and two CPI (M) MLAs.

“Our three candidates require 123 votes to win the elections. Against the required votes, we have a total of 126 votes. On the other hand, the Independent MLA has 30 votes of the BJP and three of RLP. In such a situation, it is clear that the BJP will make horse-trading attempts to get the support of the MLAs to win the seat,” he said.

Joshi said the Independent candidate has also said in the press conference that he has contacted Congress and other MLAs.

“It is the BJP making horse-trading attempts but they are blaming the Congress. The complaint sent to the ED director is ridiculous,” he said.

Joshi said that despite attempts, the BJP will not succeed in horse-trading and the Congress will win three seats.

BJP has fielded former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who filed nomination as Independent candidate.

Chandra, who has 30 surplus votes of BJP and three of RLP, requires eight more votes to win. He has claimed that eight MLAs will cross-vote in his favour. PTI SDA KVK KVK

