Rajasthan: BJP Writes To SC Panel Seeking Strict Action In Death Of Dalit School Boy

Condemning the death of a Dalit boy who was beaten by his school teacher in Rajasthan's Jalore, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has taken note of the matter and further wrote a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman seeking immediate actions into the matter.

A person commits such acts when they no longer fear the administration. This countless spate of incidents shows that the state CM & HM are helpless. The guilty must be brought to book: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP Chief, on Dalit student allegedly killed over touching a water pot pic.twitter.com/4mrtiZwM70 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 14, 2022

In his letter dated August 13, the BJP leader while addressing the NCSC chairperson, Vijay Sampla stated that he got to know about the incident from media reports where the Dalit student was thrashed brutally by his teacher in a private school following which he succumbed during treatment.

"In the above case, it is requested to constitute a team of commission to get justice to the victim's Dalit family at the earliest and take strict action against the accused teacher under the sections of the SC Act and murder, so that such activities are not repeated in the future", he further added.

Responding to the letter, the chairman assured that a notice has been given to the Rajasthan Police and the state government seeking a reply at the earliest following which strict actions will be taken accordingly.

Later, while speaking on the matter, the BJP leader confirmed that he has written a letter to the SC Commission and sought strict actions against the teacher. Also, launching an attack on the Congress-led Rajasthan government, he said,

"The Gehlot government is in the 'Kumbhakaran' sleep. The brother-sister duo (Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi) wear black clothes and sit on dharna in Delhi but why are they now silent on the Dalit boy issue?"

Dalit boy beaten to death in Rajasthan over drinking water

In a shocking incident from the state, a Dalit minor boy was allegedly beaten to death by his school teacher reportedly for drinking water from a common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore on Saturday. The child was immediately rushed to Ahemdabad in Gujarat for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

The Rajasthan police arrested the accused and an investigation is underway.

"We have registered a case in the matter. The accused teacher has been arrested and is now interrogated. the 'Matki' angle is being probed," DySP Jalore, Himmat Singh said on Saturday

Image: Republic/ANI