Rajasthan: BJP's Arun Chaturvedi Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt Over Alwar Temple Demolition

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan leader, Arun Chaturvedi on Friday slammed the Ashok Gehlot led-Congress government in Rajasthan for hurting the religious sentiments. His statement comes following the Congress government demolishing a 300-year-old Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district in the name of development.

Speaking to Republic over the Hindu temple demolition by Congress Rajasthan Government, Arun Chaturvedi said, "When bulldozer runs in Jahangirpuri, in Madhya Pradesh then Congress feel pain in their chest. But in Rajasthan, they run bulldozers on 80 houses and historical Hindu temple." He further added, "This shows the double-sided face of Congress."

Chaturvedi slammed the Rajasthan Congress government for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. He said, "The government is hurting the emotions of Hindus by demolishing temples and not arresting the culprits of Karauli violence." He accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of playing vote-bank politics.

"They could have shifted the temple somewhere instead of demolishing it, but they demolished it with a bulldozer. They used a drilling machine to remove the Shivling, This clearly shows they are appeasing one specific community and hurting the sentiments of Hindus," Chaturvedi told Republic.

Alwar temple demolition

The Rajasthan government got bulldozers run on 300-year-old temples in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that temples were destroyed under the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the area.

Also, he reportedly asked to bring 34 councillors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temples. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan for demolishing the 300-year-old Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district in the name of development.

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information and Technology department, took to his Twitter and said, "300 years old Shiva temple was demolished in the name of development in Alwar, Rajasthan." He slammed Congress for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Speaking about the communal violence that erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli and Delhi's Jahangirpuri, he said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus - this is the secularism of Congress."