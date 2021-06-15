Rajasthan: BSP Defectors To Congress Demand Cabinet Expansion In State

After Sachin Pilot and his camp, the MLAs who defected from BSP to the ruling Congress are calling for Cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan.

Pertaining to this, Congress MLA Sandeep Yadav said, "There are issues in Cabinet expansion but it should be done for now. It is been delayed for a long time. Whenever it is suitable for Rajasthan Chief Minister and circumstances are right, he will take the decision."

Speaking to media on whether the decision was made to have the faction's participating in government formation,

Yadav said, "No such condition. We had joined them for development in our respective areas. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot always prioritises those who support him and we have faith in him that he will consider us."

"We saved the Rajasthan government": BSP

Rajendra Guda of Bahujan Samaj Party recalled last year's commotion wherein senior leaders and six MLAs broke away from BSP and conveniently placed the onus on BSP for the Rajasthan government's victory.

He stated, "Nearly a year ago, 19 MLAs had left Congress and had it not been us-10 independents and 6 BSP MLAs, the Rajasthan government would not be preparing for its anniversary. Why does not high command understand it? They did not have a majority and we saved the government."

Six BSP MLAs, including Guda, had merged with Congress and are crucial to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's number strength in Assembly. The remaining BSP MLAs include Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana and Wajib Ali. However, the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and expansion is more likely to be put on hold after the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday informed that doctors have advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meeting. The CM has announced he will not meet any individual for a month at least as a precautionary and to fully recuperate.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dostara had that the Cabinet Reshuffle would eventually take place in the State and had asserted there exists no problem within the party's state unit.