Rajasthan Bypolls: Illicit Liquor, Drugs Worth Around Rs 9 Lakh Seized

Illegal liquor and drugs worth around Rs 9 lakh were recovered from poll-bound Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

In a statement, state Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said teams of the departments concerned have till October 10 seized illegal liquor and drugs worth Rs 8.98 lakh in the two constituencies.

The seized liquor is worth Rs 6.20 lakh.

The voting in the constituencies will be held on October 30 while the counting will take place on November 2.

A total of 5,11,455 people are eligible to vote in both assembly constituencies.

