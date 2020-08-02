Rajasthan Cabinet Allows 5% MBC Reservation In Judicial Services Amid Pilot Rebellion

In a significant move, the Ashok Gehlot cabinet on Sunday, amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules 2010 to include reservations for Gurjars. As per the amended rules, candidates from the most backward class (MBC), including Gurjars will get 5% reservation in Rajasthan Judicial Services instead of the earlier 1%. This move comes amid Congress' most prominent Gurjar leader - Sachin Pilot rebelling against the party.

Rajasthan cabinet passes MBC reservation amendment

Rajasthan state cabinet approves the amendment in Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010. Candidates from the most backward class (MBC), including Gurjars, to now get 5% reservation in Rajasthan Judicial Services instead of the earlier 1%. pic.twitter.com/CaFlBO585A — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Gurjar Reservation in Rajasthan

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 percent reservation for the community. With the passage of this bill, five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC (Most Backward Classes). While the bill was challenged, in April 2019, the Supreme Court refused to stay the reservation saying that it won't interfere in the interim order of the High Court.

Gurjar Agitation 2019

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI. Previously, the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had passed a bill granting 5% reservation to the community in 2008, but was stayed by the Rajasthan High Court. In another attempt in 2016, the BJP government reportedly raised the OBC quota from 21 percent to 26 percent, granting the additional 5 percent to Gujjars, but was struck down by the high court on grounds of breaching the 50 percent ceiling for reservation.

Sachin Pilot's diminishing Gurjar support

Pilot - who enjoyed major support from the community during the 2018 state assembly polls, has reportedly lost the support of the community due to disconnect. Several Gurjar leaders alleged that the community which had voted majorly for Pilot in the elections and demanded that he be made CM has distanced himself from the community. Congress presently has eight Gujjar MLAs - two legislators, Indraj Gujjar and Gajraj Khatana, are supporting Sachin Pilot, while the others are supporting Gehlot. Gurjar leaders claim that Pilot - who headed the Panchayati Raj Department had issued an order to create 1,200 new gram panchayats - reducing the community into minorities in several areas. Due to this alleged disconnect, the community has not been very vocal against Congress sacking Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts.

Ashok Gehlot hints at a truce, says 'Will forgive Sachin Pilot if High Command says so'