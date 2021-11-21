Rajasthan Cabinet Crisis: 12 Gehlot Camp MLAs Miffed With Rejig; To Skip Oath Ceremony

Enraged over the Rajasthan cabinet rejig, 12 MLAs are set to skip the oath ceremony of 15 new ministers scheduled at 4 PM today in Raj Bhavan. As per sources, four BSP-turned-Congress MLAs - Lakhan Meena, Wajib Ali, Joginder Awana, Sandeep Yadav, six MLAs from Alwar and two Bharatpur MLAs are set to skip the event citing sidelining by the Gehlot government. All 12 MLAs - from the Gehlot camp - have lamented as being punished inspite of 'saving the Gehlot govt' amid Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion in 2020.

12 MLAs to skip cabinet swearing-in

Speaking to Republic TV, BSP-turned-Congress MLA Wajib Ali said, "Thos who have corruption charges on them are being inducted in the cabinet. Hope they strengthen the party and government. We are not disappointed, we were elected due to people's support. Congress did not make us important". The 6 rebel MLAs who had voted for Gehlot govt in its vote of confidence had recently opposed Pilot's demand for cabinet expansion, meeting Congress High Command.

15 ministers to be sworn in - 11 cabinet, 4 MoS

Putting an end to the Rajasthan power tussle, 15 Congress MLAs are set be sworn in as ministers on Sunday at 4 PM - 5 from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp. As per the list of ministers, Pilot 'loyalists' Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola have secured ministerial berths with Choudhury securing a cabinet berth. Other cabinet ministers to be sworn in are -Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi, Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Ramesh Meena, Bhajanlal Jatav.



In a last-ditch attempt to pacify all 'camps', CM Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of cabinet ministers to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday. Prior to this move, state's education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, health minister Raghu Sharma and revenue minister Harish Chaudhary resigned citing Congress' "one leader-one post" policy. Dotsara is Rajasthan PCC chief while Chaudhry is AICC in-charge of Punjab and Sharma is AICC incharge of Gujarat.

Recently, ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. Sources report that Pilot was seeking clarity about his 'future role' in the party. Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last one year, warning of an imminent split in the party if no solution is found. Pilot had staged a failed rebellion with 18 MLAs in 2020, only to return to Congress folds later.