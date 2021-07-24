Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion Expected Next Week As AICC Heavyweights Set To Meet CM Gehlot

The Punjab crisis is solved, and now the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is expected to witness a cabinet expansion along with political nominations 'next week', as reports of national-level leaders of the camp, KC Venugopal along with Ajay Maken are expected to visit Rajasthan, soon.

National level Congress leaders to meet Rajasthan CM

Sources told Republic TV that the All India Congress Committee, General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, along with the All India Congress Committee General Secretary in charge, of Rajasthan Ajay Maken are all set to visit Jaipur.

A 'significantly important' visit

Political analysts are considering the visit 'significantly important' as it may decide the future course of the Rajasthan government. As per sources, the national-level leaders are supposed to hold talks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a possible cabinet reshuffle, the appointment of district heads of the party organisation, along with other political nominations.

Significantly, after Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Ashok Gehlot last year.

Cracks in Rajasthan Congress

A couple of days ago, Pilot had indicated that Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him. He had then said that he is in touch with the party's high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief earlier in July last year after he rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot after a one-month-long political crisis. The party's high command later announced to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by him.

Last month, MLAs from the Pilot camp said that the party should fulfil the promises made to Pilot last month, following which the demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum. At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the Chief Minister, and nine slots are vacant.

People close to Gehlot on the other hand said that their leader wants no faction in the party and that the selection for the cabinet should be based on merit, social engineering, and regional representation.

Meanwhile, KC Venugopal along with Ajay Maken on Saturday held talks with Rahul Gandhi in regards to the cabinet expansion and political nominations in Rajasthan before their visit to the state.