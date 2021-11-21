Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 Ministers Take Oath In Presence Of CM Ashok Gehlot

Bringing an end to the lingering demand for cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, as many as 15 MLAs took oath as Ministers on Sunday. The Ministers- 11 Cabinet and 4 Minister of States- were administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Governor's house.

MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers:-

Hemaram Choudhary Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya Shakuntala Rawat Govind Ram Meghwal Mahesh Joshi Ramlal Jat Vishvendra Singh Mamta Bhupesh Tikaram Juli Ramesh Meena Bhajan Lal Jatav

MLAs took oath as Minister of State:-

Murari Lal Meena Zahida Khan Rajendra Singh Gudha Brijendra Ola

Jaipur: Congress MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan Govt by Governor Kalraj Mishra pic.twitter.com/BHCOLCNaZ7 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Before the oath ceremony, a crucial Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee meeting took place, which saw in attendance Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra. In the meeting, the Ministers to be inducted were felicitated.

Reminiscing the past 35 months in the meeting, Ashok Gehlot patted his back for giving the people of Rajasthan a sensitive, transparent and just government. The CM of Rajasthan added that because of such characteristics, in the worst of circumstances, Rajasthan is on the path of development.

"By declaring the Congress party victorious in the by-election as well as the local body elections, the people have affirmed their faith in the current government. In the upcoming days, we will have to maintain this trust in people by continuing to work hard and with full conviction," Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan rejig

In the last attempt to bury the hatchets with former ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, CM Ashok Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of cabinet ministers to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday. In the list that was reportedly decided in a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in the presence of Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, 15 names were narrowed down upon. Of the 15 names- 5 are from the Sachin Pilot camp and 6 from the Ashok Gehlot camp.