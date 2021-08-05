The Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan has been delayed yet again as the infighting in the Congress' state unit continues unabated, sources informed Republic TV on Thursday. This comes even as AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Sources indicated that even the meetings of Maken and Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal have not been able to end the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Pilot.

While the Rajasthan CM has reportedly decided to expand the Cabinet by filling the 9 vacant berths, the Pilot camp is dead against it as the government has already completed half of its 5-year term. Earlier, Maken made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway. Commenting on whether Pilot will be satisfied with the decision of Congress, the ex-Union Minister added, "Everyone has faith in the high command. Whatever the high command decides will be acceptable to all".

Speaking to the media on July 30, Maken had claimed, "It is apparent that every person has his own expectations. But I am happy that I met many MLAs who told me that they are willing to leave the government posts to strengthen the party organization. They cited my example when I resigned as a Cabinet Minister in 2013 and became the AICC general secretary."

Resentment in Congress

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon.

Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. As per sources, a breakthrough is in sight as Pilot has been assured that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. Recently, sources told Republic TV that the Tonk legislator is in the race to be appointed as the Congress working president.