Rajasthan Cabinet To Be Expanded Soon; Congress Huddles With Pilot, Gehlot: Sources

The all-important Rajasthan Congress meeting between AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken and the Gehlot and Pilot's camps has begun in Jaipur on Sunday. Sources state that the cabinet which has 21 ministers as of now will be expanded to 30 - its maximum limit - soon. The final call on the induction of new ministers will be taken by the Congress High command in a few days.

Congress party meeting on cabinet rejig underway

While ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is present at the meeting, only 2 of the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs namely - Sandeep Yadav and Lakhan Meena - are present at the meeting. Visuals from the Rajasthan Congress office in Jaipur show Pilot supporters raising slogans for him. Supporters claim that Sachin Pilot should be made the CM as he is the choice of the people of Rajasthan.

"We will follow what the High command will say. There are no conflicts in the party, all have same views. We will finalise and announce very soon," said Ajay Maken to the media.

Pilot miffed

Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months. Pilot reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Moreover, sources had also reported that Congress will appoint four working presidents to aid Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik and Ramesh Chennithala are in consideration.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March 2020, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July 2020, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size. Recently, Pilot has been spotted at public rallies with Gehlot and slammed the BJP for speculating 'another rebellion by him'.