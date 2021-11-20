Rajasthan Cabinet To Be Expanded Tomorrow; 4-6 Pilot Camp MLAs To Be Inducted: Sources

Solidifying plans for the Rajasthan cabinet rejig, sources told Republic TV that the new cabinet ministers are set to take oath at Raj Bhavan on Sunday at 4 PM. As per sources, CM Ashok Gehlot will meet Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra and submit the list of new cabinet ministers. 4-6 MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp are set to be sworn in tomorrow while Mamata Bhupesh, Subhash Garg, Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Jairam Jatav may be dropped, as per sources.

Cabinet rejig tomorrow?

Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Dotasra has confirmed that the cabinet reshuffle will follow the "one leader-one post" policy hinting at high-profile exits. Three top leaders Dotasra, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhry, AICC incharge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma have resigned from their posts and maybe accommodated in the party's Central leadership. Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said Gehlot will decide on whom to include and drop in the cabinet.

Recently, ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. Sources report that Pilot was seeking clarity about his 'future role' in the party. Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last one year, warning of an imminent split in the party if no solution is found.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March 2020, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size.