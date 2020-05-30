Rajasthan CM Accuses Railway Min Goyal For Migrant Woes, Demands His Portfolio Be Revoked

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, May 30, levied serious allegations against Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in light of the ongoing row over Shramik trains.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to express his angst over the mishandling of the crisis, particularly on the part of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and blamed his for train delays during a sensitive time like this. He went a step further and also suggested to Prime Minister Modi that Piyush Goyal's portfolio should be removed owing to unprecedented "mess in Indian Railways".

As many as 40 Shramik special trains have been delayed,1 took 9 days to reach & 80 deaths reported so far. I suggest HPM to let Mr Goyal be Minister without portfolio as we hv nvr heard of such mess in Indian Railways ever before. Let him concentrate on fundraising for BJP only — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 30, 2020

Row over special trains

Earlier, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal drew flak from CM Gehlot over his claims about non-BJP-ruled States not giving required permission for Shramik trains to begin operations in. Vehemently denying the allegations, the CM said 'there are no pending permissions with his government regarding Shramik special trains.'

Piyush Goyal, while speaking to ANI had reportedly said, that it pains him that several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states.

There is no permission pending for any train with govt of Rajasthan. In fact Rajasthan was in strong favour that Railways shd b allowed for commute of Migrants. But I am not surprised to see statement by Railway minister,they are skilled in passing their failure on to state govts https://t.co/cFTDlG6Q2J — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 14, 2020

Several special trains were operated from different parts of Rajasthan for transporting migrant workers to their home states, officials said on Thursday. In Jalore, Udaipur and Jodhpur districts, three trains with 3,398 migrants and workers on-board left for various places in Uttar Pradesh. However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have been targeting each other over the past week and have engaged themselves in an ugly Twitter spat

