Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Allays Fears, Says 'COVID Vaccination Necessary To Break Chain'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday allayed fears surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the entire vaccination drive would be conducted in a 'perfect way.' Gehlot also revealed that a total of 167 booths had been prepared in the state for the massive inoculation drive.

"No need to fear, vaccination is necessary. A total of 167 booths are there in Rajasthan and people are enthusiastic. We will do the vaccination process in a perfect way, no need to fear. The vaccine is necessary since this chain needs to be broken, then only we will get relief," said Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday urged people to trust the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that it was 'not the time to question' it. Around 4.5 lakh people would be vaccinated as a part of the first phase of the inoculation drive in Rajasthan.

PM Modi flags off vaccination drive

In a watershed moment for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing. "The whole country was eagerly waiting to witness this day. Across the country, everyone was asking only one question that when will the Coronavirus vaccine be available. Now it is available and that too in a short span of time. In a few minutes, the world's largest vaccination programme will begin. I want to congratulate the countrymen on this occasion. The people involved in the making of the vaccine, the researchers, the scientists deserve all the praise," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, a sanitation worker named Manish Kumar became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi under the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The first phase of vaccination will be free and the Centre will bear the cost of vaccines which will be injected to 3 crore people. PM Modi has announced that apart from health workers, sanitation workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated as a part of the first phase.

Delhi: A sanitation worker becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also present. pic.twitter.com/iDIVIKqvEi — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

