Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Blames BJP For Karauli Clashes; Asks PM Modi To Condemn Violence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for violence in Karauli. He said that the people of the saffron party are instigating fire and are creating Hindu-Muslim issues.

"BJP people come here to instigate fire. In the whole nation, they are doing it. Hindu-Muslim issues are being created. Who is not Hindu? Are we not Hindu?... The unrest spread by playing DJ, raising slogans in the procession, and anti-social elements sparked riots. In the process, innocent lives get trapped and those who are not involved in the riots die," Gehlot said.

He urged the central government to give a strong message to stop the violence and disturbance. "PM should come forward and condemn the violence, irrespective of who's responsible for it". "Law and order should prevail. Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished", the Rajasthan CM added.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on Sunday, April 3, after stone-pelting was reported when a religious procession was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, according to police. At least 35 people were wounded in the clashes.

Karauli violence: 46 arrested by Rajasthan Police

A total of 46 people have been arrested by the Rajasthan police. Out of them, 13 are arrested in connection with the violence and 33 for violating the curfew. Seven people are under detention for questioning and 21 vehicles have also been seized.

A curfew is still in place in the locality. However, District Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat said that a two-hour relaxation was given from 8 am on Monday and essential services were exempted.

"Around 1,200 police personnel are deployed in Karauli to maintain law and order. The situation is under control, Shekhawat said, adding that a control room has also been set up.

The violence has sparked a fresh war of words between Congress and the BJP. Gehlot alleged that atmosphere of religious polarization has been created in the country since the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre. On the other hand, BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia has blamed Congress' 'appeasement politics' for the situation.