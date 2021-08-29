Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Discharged From Hospital Following Successful Angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was discharged from the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur following a successful angioplasty on Sunday, August 29. The senior Congress leader had undergone angioplasty and a stenting procedure on Friday after he complained of mild chest pain due to post-COVID-19 complications. Given the health complications, the 70-year-old was advised by doctors to take precautions and undergo surgery.

CM Ashok Gehlot discharged

On Sunday morning, Ashok Gehlot was discharged from the hospital. Images shared by news agency ANI showed the Chief Minister leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. According to the hospital, a stent was placed in one of his arteries that had 90% blockage. The leader had thanked well-wishers for praying for his health and had also interacted with the family members of other patients lodged at the hospital.

"Thanks to the best wishes of you all, I am feeling better now. On the advice of doctors, I walked in the ward of the hospital and during this time talked to the family members of the patients, Moolchandji from Malpura and Chhotelalji from Alwar and also got to know about their well-being," Gehlot said.

The SMS Medical College on Saturday issued a statement regarding the health of the Congress leader saying that he was in 'good health and cheerful condition.' "He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and will also be walking. He may be sent home probably tomorrow," a statement from the hospital read.

Several politicians and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had wished Ashok Gehlot a speedy recovery. After getting discharged, CM Gehlot took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "The SMS hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made to serve all the patients well." In another tweet, he wrote in Hindi, "I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me."

