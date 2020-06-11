SCOOP: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Fears Defection As 23 Cong MLAs Suspected To Jump Sides

Amid the possible emerging political chaos in the ruling Congress camp in Rajasthan, party's top leaders including KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and TS Singh Deo have landed in Jaipur. This comes just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged poaching of Congress MLAs by the BJP. The top leaders are set to meet at 5 pm on Thursday at Shiv Vilas Resort in Jaipur in an attempt to keep the ruling flock together, as sources report that 23 of Congress MLAs are expected to defect.

The Number Game

The Rajasthan assembly comprises of total 200 seats with the Congress-led alliance holding 124 seats at present. On the other hand, BJP has a stronghold on 72 seats, RLP has 3 and 11 seats belong to independent candidates, which comprises of the Opposition in the states. Out of the 107 elected Congress MLAs in power in the state, 23 are suspected to jump the ship and defect, as per sources. Sources have also reported that 9 independent candidates, 1 RLP (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) candidate and 2 BTP (Bharatiya Tribal Party) MLAs are also expected to defect.

'They had not completed the buying & selling'

On Wednesday, Gehlot made allegations of horse-trading against the BJP and asserted that "everyone is united" in his party. "Election (Rajya Sabha) is here. It could have been conducted two months back but they had not completed the buying and selling in Gujarat and Rajasthan, so they delayed it. The election is going to be conducted now and the situation is the same," Gehlot alleged.

"How long will you do politics by indulging in horse-trading? It will not be surprising if Congress gives them a jolt in the time to come. The public can understand everything. Today's meeting was very fruitful. Everyone is united, we'll meet again tomorrow," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the Congress MLAs and Independent legislators, said 'repeated assassination' of the public mandate has become the BJP's character.

"The BJP's conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed," he said, adding that the Congress MLAs are "fearless", therefore, they are not going to fall into any temptation and the BJP will get the "right reply" through democracy. Stressing that the party has an absolute majority, he said no one can "defeat the public mandate or democracy".

