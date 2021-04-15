Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Levels Charges Against Dr Harsh Vardhan Over Vaccine Shortage

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched an attack on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that his statement assuring 'adequate vaccines availability across states' was 'false'. Accusing the Centre of failing to provide a regular supply of Covid-19 doses, Gehlot alleged that the former was attempting to shift the blame onto the states.

"I did not expect Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make a false statement like 'adequate vaccine is available in the states'. It is totally wrong for the Health Minister to accuse states of miss management. Following the guidelines of the Central Government, the Rajasthan Government worked hard to increase the speed of vaccination to 5.81 lakh vaccines per day and reached the first position in the country," said Ashok Gehlot.

While speaking about the Congress-led Rajasthan Government's vaccine management, the CM stated that vaccine wastage was kept to a minimum in the state and citizens were being constantly encouraged to come forward and get inoculated in large numbers.

"The central government had allowed 10% vaccine malfunction but in Rajasthan, the percentage of vaccine wastage is only 7%. Rajasthan has the highest vaccination in the entire country. Initially, we were apprehensive about getting vaccines even for medical fertility, but we have encouraged people to get vaccinated by creating confidence within everyone and people have come forward in large numbers," he stated.

"But the central government has failed to provide a regular supply of vaccines in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Assam, which has led to the closure of vaccination centres at many places in these states. There was no harm in assuming that the availability of vaccines in the country is low and the state governments should make a program of vaccination accordingly," Gehlot added.

Ashok Gehlot also remarked that instead of spreading 'misinformation', the Central Government should come forward and admit that it will take some time for the vaccine to become available in adequate numbers so as to avoid confusion. "I hope that the Union Minister will work with the truth in front of common people instead of making false statements about Corona infections and vaccination," he said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister's comments come a day after Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country amid claims by some states over depleting stock of Covid vaccine doses. Moreover, he also placed the onus of adequate distribution onto the states saying that it was the latter's job to meticulously plan so that all vaccination centres under their jurisdiction have enough stock in a time-bound manner.