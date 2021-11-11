Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi, Discusses Impending Cabinet Reshuffle

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, November 11, met with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Notably, CM Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot held separate discussions with the high command over the impending cabinet reshuffle and appointments in the state.

Upon meeting with the high command, CM Gehlot told ANI, "Petrol and diesel prices are rising. The Centre should support the States. I have briefed my party high command about the current situation in the state."

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Sources have informed that the party high command has prepared a blueprint for cabinet expansion which was discussed with the Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot. Purportedly, the Congress party is likely to commence the process soon so as to prevent contingencies as that in Punjab.

Reportedly, the long-pending expansion, reshuffle and political appointments, inclusive of Sachin Pilot's loyalists, were pushed by Sonia Gandhi at the behest of the Pilot camp who alleged that the Cabinet reshuffle is a step towards reconciliation between the two Congress leaders. Sources informed that Pilot met with the AICC General Secretary in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal, before leaving for Rajasthan while CM Gehlot met Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

"The party high command will decide on the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. We want good governance to continue in the State," the Rajasthan CM said.

Rajasthan CM on fuel prices

"We (Congress) demand the Central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices. If the Centre govt reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the States too," CM Gehlot had said.

Notably, earlier in the day, Union I&B, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had commented on fuel prices in the country. He told ANI, "When the world saw high diesel-petrol prices, the PM Modi government reduced the excise duties. BJP-ruled stated reduced Value Added Tax (VAT). Congress-ruled states should first look at their own condition."

Image: PTI