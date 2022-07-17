Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On Sachin Pilot's 2020 Rebellion: 'Matter Of Touch And Go'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over elected governments being "toppled through horse-trading," telling Supreme Court and High Court judges at an event on Saturday that they would "have met some other chief minister today" if his government had not managed to resolve the 2020 crisis.

Addressing the 18th All India Legal Services Authorities meet at Jaipur on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot referring to the existential threat the Congress government faced in 2020 due to a rebellion led by his then deputy Sachin Pilot, said, "It was a matter of touch-and-go."

"I don't know how my government survived. I would not have been standing before you today. You would have met some other chief minister today. It was a matter of touch-and-go," Gehlot said at the event which was attended by CJI NV Ramana and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

CM Gehlot further said that the situation in the country is alarming as elected governments are being "toppled through horse-trading". The Rajasthan CM said, "State governments are being overthrown. Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra. This 'Tamasha' is going on. Is there democracy if elected governments are overthrown by horse-trading?"

Furthermore, CM Gehlot said, "Political stability is essential in the states. For this, it is necessary that the tendency to influence the elected governments on the basis of horse-trading should be curbed."

राज्यों में राजनैतिक स्थिरता आवश्यक है। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि चुनी हुई सरकारों को खरीद फरोख्त के आधार पर प्रभावित करने की प्रवृति पर अंकुश लगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 16, 2022

Notably, in 2018, when Congress won the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot claimed the Chief Ministership. However, the post was given to Ashok Gehlot while Pilot was convinced to take the office of his deputy. Two years later, in 2020, he stormed to Delhi complaining about a raw deal and camped with a group of 18 MLAs who backed him, for weeks, before being persuaded to drop his rebellion.

(Input with PTI)