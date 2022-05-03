Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts To Jodhpur Clash; 'Peace To Be Maintained At All Costs'

Breaking his silence on the Jodhpur violence, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opined on Tuesday that it was unfortunate to see tensions erupting in the region. Taking to Twitter, he affirmed that there will be no compromise on law and order and also appealed to the people of Jodhpur for cooperating with the police in maintaining peace. Meanwhile, internet services barring Broadband Internet have been suspended in the entire Jodhpur district from 1 am on Tuesday until further orders in wake of the clash.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "It is unfortunate that tension has arisen due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs. Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur and Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order". It is pertinent to note that Gehlot not only holds the Home portfolio but also hails from Jodhpur.

The order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta read, "The Collector cum District Magistrate has informed that a serious challenge has arisen to the law and order in the Jodhpur district region. In such a sensitive situation, it is necessary to take emergency steps to maintain public order. In the public interest and to maintain law and order, 2G/3G/4G/Data (mobile internet), Bulk SMS/MMS/WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet Service Providers (Except voice calls, Broadband Internet, Leased Line) will be suspended from 1 am on May 3 until further orders."

जालौरी गेट, जोधपुर पर दो गुटों में झड़प से तनाव पैदा होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। प्रशासन को हर कीमत पर शांति एवं व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 3, 2022

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.