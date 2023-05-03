Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Recieves Birthday Wishes From Leaders All Over The Country

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Birthday wishes poured in for Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday as he turned 72. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, state Congress chief chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and many other leaders wished Gehlot.
Various blood donation camps and other activities have been organised by his supporters and well wishers in the state. "Birthday wishes to Rajasthan CM Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted. Many other MPs, MLAs and public representatives also wished the three-time chief minister.
Birthday wishes to Rajasthan CM Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @ashokgehlot51— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2023
