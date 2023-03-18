Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says 'no Differences' With Sachin Pilot; 'We Will Win Elections'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that there is no difference between his former deputy Sachin Pilot and him. Gehlot said that they will win the elections together in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. His remarks come after he met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

"There are no differences. There are small 'mathbheds' [misunderstandings]. Small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we will contest elections together, win and form a government," Ashok Gehlot said when asked about the tussle between Sachin Pilot and him.

He said that after winning the elections, the Rajasthan Congress will accept the decision of the high command. "This has been the tradition and this will continue to be the tradition," the Chief Minister said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the 71-year-old said that the situation the saffron party is facing in Rajasthan, it is not facing anywhere else in the country.

Gehlot vs Pilot

This development comes days after Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed Gehlot over the protest by the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and urged him to give a sympathetic ear to the widows.

"The issue of one-two job isn't big, rules were amended earlier, and they can be amended further as well," Pilot had said.

In January too, Pilot attacked the Ashok Gehlot government over the exam paper leaks case. Without naming the Rajasthan CM, Pilot had said, "We welcome the government's decision to investigate the paper leaks case. However, it's hard to believe that no Congress leader or government official is not involved in the leaks."

Gehlot had also seemingly likened Sachin Pilot to Coronavirus. "I have started meeting...earlier Corona came...a big Corona also entered the party," he said without naming anyone.