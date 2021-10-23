Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Shares 'advice' For PM Modi On Good Governance

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that an atmosphere of suffocation has been created in the nation and that there is a fear amongst people. While stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should work to eliminate the same, the Congress leader also accused the saffron party of using central agencies to target people whenever elections are around, to "create a panic".

"Ever since they have won the elections (referring to BJP), they have started a new tradition, which is unfortunate. Then there is a fear among people and an atmosphere of suffocation has been created. Modi should remove this atmosphere," CM Gehlot told the media, reported PTI.

Central agencies used to create panic: Ashok Gehlot

He said that whenever elections are near, a message is sent to officials at the Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which says "that you now have to choose and send out a message so that people panic." The 70-year-old also targeted the government on rising unemployment, inflation and farmers agitation.

Gehlot said that there will be love, brotherhood and trust in the Centre only if there is good governance. "I believe the Centre is failing in this. Since Modi is the prime minister, his biggest responsibility is to monitor and see what the reality is and make decisions based on that reality. Only then he will be able to deliver good governance," the senior Congress leader said.

Or else, people will teach them a lesson, the Rajasthan CM said, and added that this has happened several times in the past whether with BJP or Congress. "Even when Vajpayee ji was there... a great leader like Indira Gandhi lost the election. So the public does not spare anyone. The people of the country are very intelligent. They may be illiterate or less educated, but the people of India have no match in the world when it comes to intelligence," he said.

'Congress to win by-polls'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also accused BJP of making "irresponsible and unbridled" remarks against the state government during the assembly by-elections to Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar constituencies for October 30. He claimed that the grand old party will win both seats on basis of the state government's work since it came to power.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI, ANI