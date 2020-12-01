Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Welcomes Centre's Talks With Farmer Unions; Asks PM To Take Lead

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's move to invite farmers' associations for talks amid their protests against the agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Lamenting the delay from the Union government's side, he claimed that there is a growing concern about the farmers' stir not just in India, but in other countries too. His comment assumes significance in the wake of Canada PM Justin Trudeau extending his solidarity with the protests by the farmers.

Maintaining that their genuine demands must be met, he called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a lead in resolving the current impasse. It is pertinent to note that the third round of talks between 34 farmers' leaders and the Centre is currently underway at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash are representing the NDA government during the deliberations.

Centre’s invitation to farmer unions for talks is a step in the right direction but taken too late. There is growing concern not only in the country but in other countries as well, where a sizable number of Persons of Indian Origin live, regarding protest of farmers in India. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 1, 2020

Farmers continue protests

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching from multiple states including Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points on the Haryana border.

Finally, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated the willingness of the Centre to talk to the protesters prior to December 3, the farmers' unions agreed for discussions only if no conditions are imposed. A huge section of the farmers has not only refused to proceed towards the designated Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari but also threatened to block 5 entry points to the national capital.

In a big development on Monday night, the Modi government preponed the meeting with the farmers' unions. While two rounds of talks have already been held, the next interaction was supposed to take place on December 3. The Union Agriculture Minister stated that the schedule was changed keeping the winter and COVID-19 crisis in mind.

