Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Son Vaibhav Faces Fraud Allegations; FIR Filed In Maharashtra

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot has been accused of a fraud case. An FIR has been registered against Vaibhav, for allegedly duping a Maharashtra resident of crores of rupees. The case has been registered against 16 people including Vaibhav Gehlot, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Sushil Patil, a Nashik-based businessman, alleged that the persons from Rajasthan and Gujarat including Vaibhav Gehlot and Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre, fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him.

He said that the money was taken on the pretext of landing him a contract with the Rajasthan government. “The FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees,” said Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station told ANI.

FIR against Ashok Gehlot’s son

The complainant issued details about the fraud that was done by Vaibhav Gehlot.

"He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment," Patil said as cited ANI.

Launching the allegations, Patil has also sought government protection as he is apprehensive of his security after registering the FIR.

However, Vaibhav has dismissed the allegations against him and said that he holds no links to the case. Terming it a false allegation, he said that it was a manipulated story.

“I have no information and no connection to the case in which my name has been dragged in the media. We all know that as the elections approach, false allegations, as well as manipulated stories, will surface,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP has come forward demanding a clarification from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over the case.

"The name of the chief minister’s son is being heard in this Marathi news, the honourable chief minister must clarify. The people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted citing a Marathi news video clip. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also demanded that Ashok Gehlot reveal the truth about the case involving his son.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI