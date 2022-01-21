Rajasthan CM Avers 'atmosphere Of Violence In India' In PM Modi's Presence, Draws BJP Ire

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot created a stir on Thursday by claiming in PM Modi's presence that there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in India. Both these leaders were attending the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' as well as 7 initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. Addressing the gathering, the senior Congress leader contended the adherence to truth and non-violence was a pre-requisite for development. While Gehlot did not cite any specific example, his remarks were perceived as a reverence to the recent hate speeches in Haridwar.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opined, "We want that peace, harmony and brotherhood should be there in the country and strengthened. This is required today as there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country. It is our wish that we need to get rid of it. I feel that ensure the progress of the society and the country by following the path of truth and non-violence. If there is peace, there will be development."

Dubbing Gehlot's stance as "anti-national", Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia blamed the decades-long Congress rule for problems in India. He said, "In the conference, the PM prayed for India's strength, democracy, brotherhood, unity and progress. On the other hand, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot spoke against his own country in the garb of criticising the PM. But he forgets that he casts aspersion on the country. While talking about non-violence and democracy, he forgets that Congress got a chance to work for 50 out of 70 years of politics".

"The Emergency and the misuse of Article 356 happened during its tenure. His party divided people belonging to different castes in this country. His party perpetuated the politics of religion in this country. And that's why, when he criticises India on the world stage, it seems as if Congress party leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Gehlot speak in the same language. They speak a different language from the rest of the people and against the nation. On many occasions, their stance appears anti-national," he added.

PM Modi exposes anti-India narrative

Delivering the keynote address on this occasion, PM Modi urged organizations such as Brahma Kumaris to counter the anti-India propaganda in the world. Slamming the attempts to malign India's global image, he stressed, “We cannot get away from this by saying that this is just politics. This is not politics, this is the question of our country. today, when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly".