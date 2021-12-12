Rajasthan CM Gehlot Accuses Centre Of Misgovernance: 'PM Modi Doesn't Reply To Letters'

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that the Centre is not bothered about the demands put forth by the state government. CM Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not care to respond to letters addressed to me concerning the state's development.

Addressing a Congress rally in Jaipur regarding price hike, Gehlot said that since the Modi government has come to power, the concept of misgovernance is observed in India.

Ashok Gehlot said, “When a letter is written to the Prime Minister, no reply comes. Narendra Modi would be the first prime minister in the country who is not answering the letters of a chief minister, guess in which direction this country is going."

Stating that the country is going through a tough time, Gehlot added Centre is responsible for issues like farmers' death, fuel price hike, and more.

Congress rally in Jaipur

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had tweeted about the rally, "Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating."

आज इस ऐतिहासिक महंगाई हटाओ महारैली में, मैं अपनी ओर से और हम सभी की ओर से सोनिया जी का, राहुल जी का धन्यवाद करना चाहूंगा… ये राष्ट्रीय रैली आजादी के बाद पहली बार दिल्ली के बाहर हो रही है, इतिहास बना है जयपुर में रैली होने का। #MehangaiHataoRally pic.twitter.com/qBUxkl4JrC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 12, 2021

He added, "I welcome Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the land of Rajasthan".

Congress senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Chief Ministers from all party-ruled states arrived in Jaipur today for a massive rally targetting the Centre over inflation and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, including vegetables and fuel.

Amit Shah claims BJP's victory in 2023 Rajasthan polls

Earlier on December 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Rajasthan with two-thirds majority. He said that the "useless and corrupt" Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in the state and the saffron party should govern.

Addressing the Janpratinidhi Maha Sammelan in Jaipur, Shah said that BJP will never topple the government in Rajasthan and will come to power in a state mandate. "Lotus is about to bloom with a thumping majority in 2023," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI/ANI)