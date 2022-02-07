Rajasthan CM Gehlot Announces Cancellation Of REET Level-2; Blames Centre For Paper Leak

Days after the news of the paper leak surfaced, the Government of Rajasthan on Monday cancelled the second level of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister of the State Ashok Gehlot, it was decided that the process for level-1 of the examination will continue as before, and there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts, both levels combined.

"SOG is investigating the discrepancies in the REET exam. Our government will ensure justice to the youth by punishing every guilty," Gehlot said. Making the announcement, Rajasthan CM Gehlot blamed the paper leak on the BJP-led Central government and asked them to think over why it was happening all across the country. "Why do children make gangs and work towards leaking the paper? The Indian government will have to think," the Congress leader said, adding that papers have been leaked previously in Himachal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and many other places leading to the cancellation of exams.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर आयोजित कैबिनेट बैठक में REET लेवल-2 की परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला किया है। लेवल-1 की प्रक्रिया पूर्ववत जारी रहेगी। अब दोनों लेवल मिलाकर कुल 62,000 पदों के लिए भर्ती होगी। युवा निश्चिंत रहें, प्रदेश सरकार उनके हित में पूरी तरह साथ खड़ी है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2022

'BJP had information of paper leak'

"If the BJP had information about the paper leak case, then they should have told the government. Not giving information about the crime is also a crime," CM Gehlot said. The Rajasthan Chief Minister further said that the BJP was running an agenda to defame the Congress government in Rajasthan- an agenda that had come from Delhi. He said, "Social media is under the control of BJP."

The statement comes after Rajasthan BJP unit and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje pressed for a CBI inquiry into the matter. “It is very worrying that the investigating agencies have brought Shiksha Sankul under suspicion in the REET paper leak case. The criminal corruption exposed in the REET exam is shocking,” Raje said while others from the BJP also demanded a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak case.

In September, there were reports of irregularities in the conduct of the REET 2021 by the Board.

