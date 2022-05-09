Rajasthan CM Gehlot Attempts To Brush Aside Karauli Violence; Digs Up Clashes Across India

In yet another controversial statement, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has claimed that there is an atmosphere of violence around the country and claimed that people are trying to instigate violence. Talking about Karauli violence on Ram Navami, he raised concerns about how similar kind of riots were 'staged' in different states on the same day.

Claiming that Karauli's violence was no different from the clashes of other states, he added that the Home Ministry should take cognizance of the matter as it is an inter-state situation.

Passing on more details about the demands of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he stated that he asked Shah to set up an independent investigative agency under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.

CM Gehlot said, "I had demanded from Amit Shah ji that he should set a Supreme Court or High Court judge to probe riots that took place in 7 states on Ram Navami. The same happened in Karauli on the first Nav Samvat and same approach was carried out in eight places. The riots were the same, if it is probed then further riots will stop."

CM Ashok Gehlot trivialises violence in Rajasthan's Karauli

Earlier on May 9, speaking to the media, CM Ashok Gehlot tried to play down the infamous Karauli violence, stating it happened just for an hour.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, speaking further about Jodhpur and Karauli incidents which took place under his government in one month, said that the state government is currently conducting an intensive investigation and the perpetrators of the violence will not be spared.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot asked why PM is silent. CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Why PM is not speaking on violence? Why has he yet not condemned it?"

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly came under stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a minority community-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.