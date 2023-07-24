Rajasthan CM Gehlot Could Be Jailed If ‘red Diary’ Becomes Public: Sacked Rajasthan Min

Sacked Rajasthan Congress leader and former Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha unleashed an all-out attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday (July 24) levelling a series of charges against the state government. Breaking down and wiping his tears continuously, Gudha, while talking to the media, said, "I had proof of all the shady business being done in this government. I had information about all the financial details of this government. Why were they afraid of it? I had details of Rs 100–500 crore business of this government.”

With a sullen face, Gudha continued his tirade against Gehlot and the Rajasthan state government while claiming he was in possession of a “red diary” which had details of the alleged corruption cases. He added that the state was witnessing a wave of crimes against women.

“I had said on Friday that women are not safe in Rajasthan, and I was directly dismissed without giving any notice. CM told me that this was a matter of my life and asked me to get this Red diary," he asserted.

Claiming that he was attacked, the sacked minister added, "When I did try to question, I was lathi charged. I broke through the seizure to save this government and got this red diary. The CM could go to jail if this diary was tabled. Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Rajasthan Assembly Speaker did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with the BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

Gudha, who was Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj, and Rural Development, has been targeting CM Gehlot following his his sacking on Friday (July 21) evening, hours after he criticised the state government in the Assembly over crimes against women.

During a House debate on the Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill in the afternoon, as Congress MLAs raised placards over the Manipur issue, Gudha got up and said: “In Rajasthan, it is the truth that we have failed when it comes to women safety. The manner in which crimes against women have increased in Rajasthan, we should introspect rather than (talk on) Manipur.”