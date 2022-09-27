Rajasthan CM Gehlot Discusses Political Scenario With MLAs Amid Tussle With Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday met several Congress MLAs and discussed the current political scenario amid the crisis in the government after he announced his decision to stand in Congress presidential polls.

Ashok Chandna, Shale Mohammad, Bhanwar Singh, Rajendra Yadav, Jagdish Jangid, Hakam Ali, Rafiq Khan, Mewa Ram, Padma Ram, Amit Chachan, Preeti Shakhtawat, Amin Kagzi, Meena Kanwar, Khushveer Singh, among others met Gehlot at his residence.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

A political crisis was triggered in Rajasthan after Ashok Gehlot agreed to file his nomination in the Congress' presidential elections and wanted a successor of his choice in Rajasthan. 82 MLAs submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi on Sunday.

They also put forward three conditions - a decision on the selection of the CM should be taken after the Congress presidential poll, Gehlot's successor should be from among the MLAs who stood with the government during the political crisis in the state in 2020 and not from the Sachin Pilot camp, and the AICC observers should hold meetings in groups instead of one on one as sought by the high-command.

Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken have submitted a written 9-page report on the developments in Rajasthan to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources inform that clean chit has been given to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while action has been recommended against MLAs for organising parallel meetings.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot reached the national capital on Tuesday from Jaipur. Sources said that he had told High Command that it was his responsibility to bring MLAs together.

Earlier, Pilot had denied reports stating that he told the party high command that Gehlot should not remain in office if he decides to contest the party presidential polls.