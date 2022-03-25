Rajasthan CM Gehlot Meets Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In Raipur Over Coal Issue

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Friday, met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. According to the news agency, ANI, the two CMs discussed the ongoing coal issue between the states. The discussion also included pending permits affecting the supply of coal for Rajasthan's thermal power plants. The meeting took place from 2 pm to 2.30 pm.

In the year 2015, the Centre had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and five MTPA capacity at Parsa for 4340 MW power generation units to the desert state. The first phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block was completed this month post which coal will no longer be supplied to Rajasthan, which may lead to power crisis.

The Centre (the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Ministry of Coal), meanwhile, has approved the supply of coal to Rajasthan from Parsa Coal Block. However, the final approval is still under the consideration of the Chhattisgarh government.

An official has earlier said that most of Rajasthan is a desert where neither hydro power nor coal is available for power generation. He stated that they were in touch with the officials of Chhattisgarh and that Gehlot has also talked about the matter with Baghel. The official further added amid a potential coal crisis, Gehlot decided to have a discussion with his fellow Congress leader, Baghel. The Chhattisgarh government has been reluctant to grant the approval considering the protests by locals and concerns of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met Gehlot and Baghel at his residence on Sunday and held discussions to find an amicable resolution to the issue. Gehlot has also written several letters to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier, in order to seek her intervention for speeding up clearances for coal mining for power plants in Rajasthan ahead of the summer season. Gehlot had stated Rajasthan could face a severe power crisis due to non-availability of coal from the Chhattisgarh coal block and that may affect the party's performance in upcoming elections.