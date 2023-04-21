Rajasthan CM Gehlot Takes A Jibe At BJP; 'Agencies Are Under Pressure, Not A Good Sign'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Centre for allegedly misusing central agencies such as the CBI, ED, and NIA in the country. He alleged that pressure was being put on agencies, and stated that is 'not in the interest of the country.'

While talking to reporters on Thursday in Jaipur, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "We are worried about what is happening in the country today. Agencies are under pressure. This is not a good sign. If the country will run under pressure, then it is not in the interest of the country."

CBI to probe corruption charges against DK Shivakumar

The heated reaction of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot comes after the Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld the state government's CBI probe order against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar over alleged corruption charges.

In 2020, DK Shivakumar filed a plea challenging the state government's decision to grant permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the asset case. The ruling BJP in Karnataka has alleged that DK Shivakumar's net asset and family wealth increased massively from 2013 to 2018 when Congress ruled the state under the leadership of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Congress' Gehlot also asserted that the BJP will try to come to Rajasthan after the Karnataka assembly polls. "We will form the government again in the state. We know that after the Karnataka elections are over, all forces of the BJP will come to Rajasthan...CM Mamata Banerjee defeated them (BJP) in Bengal and now they (BJP) will get a big defeat here," Gehlot said.