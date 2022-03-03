Rajasthan: CM Gehlot terms state Budget as 'elixir', calls revival of old pension scheme historic

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday described the state Budget presented by him as an "elixir", saying it was prepared after detailed discussions with stakeholders as around 45,000 suggestions were received for it.

Replying to a debate on the state Budget in the Assembly, he called the decision to revive the old pension scheme historic.

Gehlot also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he keeps stressing that nothing was done in the past 70 years but to "create history one must appreciate history".

He told the Assembly that a panel will be constituted by his government to examine the demand for the formation of new districts and the committee will submit its report in six months. The CM said several MLAs had given memorandums in this regard.

Gehlot claimed the announcement of reviving the old pension scheme for state government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004 is receiving an overwhelming response.

The CM described the state Budget as "Amrit" (elixir) and said it was prepared after detailed deliberations.

Around 45,000 suggestions were received and he held pre-Budget consultations with various groups, Gehlot said. He also claimed 85 per cent of the announcements made in the last state Budget have been fulfilled by his government.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) the status of a national project but he did not keep his promise.

Targeting the PM, Gehlot said he claims that nothing was done in the country in 70 years but to "create history one must appreciate history".

He said the Opposition BJP should make efforts to get the scheme, which was announced by the former BJP government in the state, the status of a national project by the Centre.

The CM said the state government has not faced the situation of overdraft even a single time.

He said the state government's coronavirus management was excellent and its Bhilwara model was appreciated worldwide.

The state government has made recruitment against one lakh posts while the process of hiring against the similar number of posts is going on, Gehlot said.

Gehlot said he has announced another one lakh jobs in the state Budget.

The Opposition BJP has nothing to criticise, therefore, their MLA and state president Satish Poonia made a remark and later sought an apology, Gehlot said.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for 2022-23 on February 23, Poonia had said, "It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup." Poonia the next day had sought an apology.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the state government's revenue has declined and the government was trying to mislead people by figures. PTI SDA RDK RDK

