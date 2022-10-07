Rajasthan CM Praises 'Adani Bhai' Amid Investments; Rahul Gandhi's Criticism Glossed Over

Rahul Gandhi has for years now run a campaign against the Modi government accusing it of closeness with industrialists. What used to be the 'Suit-boot ki sarkar' later transformed into the 'Rafale scam' where the Congress accused Anil Ambani, and then 'Hum do, humaare do', linked to India's wealthiest industrialists. While these efforts haven't yielded any fruits, at least at the 2019 elections, the 'Adani-Ambani' attack has remained at the forefront of Rahul Gandhi's 'crony' arsenal. But clearly, it's only political, or at the very least, the Rajasthan govt seems to think so.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot invited Gautam Adani to the Invest Rajasthan Summit and praised him. During the summit, the billionaire informed that he has invested over Rs 35,000 crore in the state and investment of another Rs 50,000 cr is under implementation.

"Gautam Bhai was speaking about Gujarat. Gujaratis have always been very capable, even pre-independence. It had industrialisation even before independence. Maharashtra-Gujarat has always been economically well off," Rajasthan CM said, adding, " I'll speak about Rajasthan. The state faced drought & famine for centuries. There used to be migration. Gautam Bhai, one should appreciate the courage of Rajasthanis. Your state was in good condition, now we hear Gautam Adani is among the top two richest people in the world," the Chief Minister said.

Adani informed that the conglomerate has invested over Rs 35,000 crore across the industrial sector in Rajasthan. With a focus on renewable business, he said that another 10,000 MW with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore is under implementation in the state.

"This will be commissioned progressively for the next 5 years. In this context, just a week ago we also achieved commercial operations of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant. It's here in Rajasthan," Adani added.

Gautam Adani also assured full cooperation in the construction of a cricket stadium in Udaipur. "We also discussed which districts in the state do not have a medical college, and how we can help the state in this direction," he said.

While the Rajasthan-led Congress government is inviting Gautam Adani for the investment summit, Rahul Gandhi last month said of the Adani group Chairman, "who gives him money to build businesses?" in a political attack.