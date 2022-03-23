Stirring a row on Tuesday, Sanyam Lodha - an Independent MLA from Rajasthan said that he is a "slave" of the Nehru-Gandhi family and remain so until his last breath. He made these remarks during a debate on the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the state Assembly.

A Congress MLA from Sirohi from 1998 to 2008, Lodha won the 2018 Assembly election from this seat as an Independent by defeating BJP's Otaram Devasi with a margin of over 10,000 votes. In November 2021, he was appointed as one of the 6 advisors to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan MLA Sanyam Lodha remarked, "When thoughts were being expressed, it was said that they are the slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family. Yes, we are slaves. And we will do slavery until our last breath. Because this country was formed by the Nehru-Gandhi family." This comment led to a huge uproar from BJP MLAs. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore responded, "This is a new culture that has come up. Congratulations on slavery. What message will you give to society?" BJP legislators' demand for a division of votes on the bill was rejected and they staged a walkout after it was passed by voice vote.

Earlier on March 15, Lodha was evicted from the Rajasthan Assembly with the help of marshals for interrupting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's speech. When the Independent legislator raised the issue of an innocent person being in jail on murder charges, Dhariwal assured him that action will be taken against the police personnel if they are found guilty. However, as he continued raising slogans against the police, Speaker CP Joshi made it clear that such ruckus cannot be allowed.

Congress' diminishing fortunes

Lodha's loyalty towards the Congress top brass come even as the party faced a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls. In its worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh election, Congress was reduced to just two seats and won just 2.33% of the popular vote. Most importantly, the party lost its deposit in 387 out of the 399 seats which it contested this time. In another embarrassment, UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu himself faced defeat in Tamkuhi Raj.

Furthermore, the Sonia Gandhi-led party lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states.

While all party chiefs in the aforesaid states resigned on Sonia Gandhi's direction, no action was taken against the respective in-charges. As of now, Congress is in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.