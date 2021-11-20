Citing the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of Congress, Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra informed that he has resigned from his ministerial post ahead of cabinet expansion. The president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) further added that he will continue functioning as a party worker and assure that people get their benefits.

Three Cabinet ministers of Rajasthan including Dotasra, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chaudhary, had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, expressing their desire to step down from their posts.

'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti': Govind Singh Dotasra

"Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. I will work as a party worker to see that the people in Rajasthan are getting the benefits of the state government's schemes. We will work for the organization. Congress will replace the BJP government from power in the Centre," he said.

Jaipur | Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. The cabinet meeting will be at 5 PM, today: Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra pic.twitter.com/F2wucyBI4c — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Dotasra also informed that there is a cabinet meeting on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Saturday said that CM Ashok Gehlot will decide on how many current cabinet ministers will be dropped. He added that the CM will also decide how many will be inducted. Those who will be dropped are interested in working at the Central leadership level, claimed Khachariyawas. The cabinet shuffle is a long-standing demand of the miffed Sachin Pilot camp. A total of nine cabinet berths are vacant right now in the Gehlot cabinet.

Recently, ex-Dy CM Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion. Sources report that Pilot was seeking clarity about his 'future role' in the party. Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last one year, warning of an imminent split in the party if no solution is found.

Reportedly, the long-pending expansion, reshuffle and political appointments, inclusive of Sachin Pilot's loyalists, were pushed by Sonia Gandhi at the behest of the Pilot camp, who alleged that the Cabinet reshuffle is a step towards reconciliation between the two Congress leaders.

Sources informed that Pilot met with the AICC General Secretary in charge of the organisation KC Venugopal before leaving for Rajasthan, while CM Gehlot met Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

(With ANI Inputs)