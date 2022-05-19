Rajasthan Cong Leader Ganesh Ghogra Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls, Says He Was Sidelined

In a massive blow for Congress ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, Congress leader and state Youth Congress president Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday resigned as an MLA from Dungarpur Rajasthan. He resigned from his position a day after a case was registered by the Rajasthan administration against him for creating a ruckus in the Dungarpur district.

The Rajasthan Congress leader, in his resignation letter tendered to CM Ashok Gehlot, wrote that despite him being a ruling party MLA in Rajasthan and State Youth Congress president, he was often neglected and his voice was being suppressed by the local administration and Congress officials of the state.

Rajasthan | Congress MLA from Dungarpur, Ganesh Ghogra resigns. He is also the president of State Youth Congress — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 18, 2022

Launching salvos at the incumbent administration, Ganesh Ghogra said, “The government officials are dominating. They are filing cases at midnight. All Adivasis are being targeted and even demands are suppressed. The people of the state elected me to work for them. “

He further added, “If an MLA raises his voice, they neglect and file cases while arresting 60 others. I want to tell the district administration that you may file as many cases you want but we will continue our protest. Administration officers are doing this. Severe action should be taken and such officials should be removed. What work did they do for seven months? Why was camp organized when our projects were completed?” Ganesh Ghogra questioned.

Furthering his tirade, Ghogra added, “Administration officers are failing government policies. Did anyone misbehave with them? No one is listening to problems. Collector, SDM, ADM, and all senior officers should resign. We will continue to protest until our demands are fulfilled.”

Ganesh Ghogra asserts he was sidelined

A resignation letter is supposed to be sent to the assembly speaker. However, Congress MLA Ghogra has addressed it to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He later marked a copy to the speaker C.P. Joshi. He further noted that he took this decision after being sidelined by the administration officials several times.

According to the sources, Ganesh Ghogra was agitated when local officials rebuffed his concerns about issues raised by him over land distribution. His resignation has been widely circulated on social media. In his resignation, Congress top official Sonia Gandhi, state lawmaker Ajay Maken, and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra among others were mentioned.

Ghogra's resignation comes ahead of assembly polls next year

MLA Ganesh Ghogra’s resignation comes ahead of the state assembly elections next year. He was anointed as Congress' Youth President in the state in April 2020. Despite the polarising competition between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the state, Ghogra remained a key advocate for the CM's causes within the Gehlot administration. Ghogra was reportedly appointed State Youth Congress President in 2020 after MLA Mukesh Bhakar, a Pilot aide, was ousted. Notably, Ganesh Ghogra's resignation comes only hours after Gujarat leader Hardik Patel's resignation from Congress two months prior to assembly elections in the state. Patel's dissatisfaction with Congress stemmed from a similar feeling of being overlooked within the party.

Hardik Patel steps down from Congress

Congress state working president Hardik Patel resigned from the party on Wednesday. Known for spearheading the Patidar quota agitation, Patel formally joined Congress on March 12, 2019, and was appointed as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit on July 11, 2020. Despite the fact that Congress benefited from his anti-BJP campaign in the 2017 election, he publicly claimed to have been sidelined in the party. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, he exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.